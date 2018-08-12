Independence Day: Nation doused in hues of joys, emotions

The entire nation is doused in hues of joys, emotions, and resolve as it stands two days away from celebrating 71st Independence Day.

Preparations in connection with the Independence Day are at its bloom in every nook and corner of the country.

A full dress rehearsal was held in Islamabad today regarding the central flag hoisting ceremony.

On 14th August, the day will dawn with 31 gun salutes in the federal capital, and 21 gun salutes in provincial capitals.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony to be held at the Convention Centre Islamabad. -Radio Pakistan