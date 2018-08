ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has sought cooperation of the European Union, Britain and Gulf states in bringing back the country’s looted wealth.

Talking to media at Banigala in Islamabad, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan asked for help in this regard during his recent meetings with Ambassadors of UK, UAE and other countries.

Fawad Chaudhry said the government in -waiting would chalk out a strict policy to curb money laundering.