Imran, others submit details of election expenses

LAHORE: The winning candidates of last week’s general election have submitted their details of expenses incurred on their electoral campaign to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The candidates who have submitted their details of expenses include former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, and PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

According to the expense details submitted by the PML-N president for NA-132 Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif spent Rs1.94million on electoral campaign, Rs600,000 for his car’s fuel and Rs1.1million on advertisement.

The Returning Officer (RO) approved Shehbaz Sharif’s expense details and sent it to the ECP.

Details of the expenses incurred by Imran Khan on his election campaign in five constituencies from where he got elected have been submitted with the relevant returning officers.

According to details, Khan did not spend more than four million rupees in each of his constituency. The expenses were in accordance with the limit set by the election commission of Pakistan.

The expenses for the national level public meetings addressed by Khan were met from the party funds.

Khan’s representative Muhammad Amjad Nazir submitted details of election expenditures for NA-131 Lahore. The details revealed that an expense of Rs997,925 was spent on election campaign.

PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan submitted details of election expenditures for NA-129 Lahore. The details revealed that an expense of Rs3.98million was spent on election campaign.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah submitted to the returning officer a return of the expenses he incurred during the election campaign in his Lahore constituency, NA-106.

The PML-N leader spent Rs3.25 million during the election campaign in NA-106. The returning officer while accepting the return forwarded it to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuance of the notification of his victory from the constituency.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted details of election expenditures for NA-200 Larkana. The details revealed that an expense of Rs3.36million was spent on election campaign.

The commission will issue official notifications of successful candidates in General Election 2018 after receiving the expenses details.—NNI