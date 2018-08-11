Imran Khan to reside in PM House’s staff colony after taking oath

ISLAMABAD: After taking all factors into consideration, the PM-designate Imran Khan on Saturday has finally arrived at the decision that he would reside in Military Secretary House located in Prime Minister Housing Colony, well-informed sources told Dunya News.

This development came after law enforcement agencies (LEAs) warned leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that PM-in-waiting’s Bani Gala residence and Speaker House are perilous as both locations remain vulnerable to terror threats.

Sources privy to LEAs further stated that both Khan’s Bani Gala residence and Speaker House don’t have complete boundary wall and sufficient numbers of check posts. The report warns miscreants can effortlessly target Imran Khan or any member of his family from both aforementioned locations.

On the other hand, Babar Awan told media personnel that Imran Khan will retain National Assembly’s (NA) seat of Mianwali and would vacate four others NA-131 Lahore, NA-35 Bannu, NA-95 Mianwali and NA-243 Karachi.— NNI