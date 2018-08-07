Imran Khan to appear before NAB today

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar today in helicopter case, Aaj News reported.

The NAB had asked him to appear before its investigation team before the general elections. But Imran Khan replied that he will appear in the NAB after the general elections are held.

He is accused of illegally using a helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours, causing a loss of Rs2.1 million to the national exchequer.

In February of this year Chairman NAB, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal directed to launch a probe against the PTI chief and then-KP chief minister Pervez Khattak over unofficial use of two government helicopters by misusing authority.