Imran Khan sworn in as 22nd PM of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad this morning, Aaj News reported.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to him.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by outgoing caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk, first lady Bushra Bibi, members of the outgoing caretaker federal cabinet, prominent political personalities and leaders of PTI, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Askari, Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior civil officials, foreign diplomats, and prominent personalities representing different walks of life.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Admiral Z.M. Abbasi also attended the ceremony.

In their media comments, prominent personalities and political figures described today’s transfer of power as a dawn of new era.

Imran Khan is a brave person and he will take hard decision for the prosperity of Pakistan, said Asad Umar.

It is time to deliver and PTI is ready to implement its mission, said PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood while talking to media upon his arrival.

Similarly, Jahangir Tareen stated that hard work is needed for progress and prosperity of Pakistan:

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also attended the ceremony, said he has come to Pakistan with a message of peace and interaction. He said Pakistan and India should resolve their problems through dialogue.

PTI leader Faisal Javed hoped that gestures like Sidhu’s presence at the oath-taking ceremony would bring the two countries closer.