Imran Khan submits nomination papers for PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers for the slot of Prime Minister.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed suggested the Imran Khan’s name for the Leader of the House while Fakhar Imam supported his nomination.

It is pertinent here to mention that on August 7, the PTI had formally nominated party’s supremo Imran Khan as their candidate for country’s next prime minister.

PTI vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented a resolution nominating Imran as their PM candidate during a parliamentary meeting held at a private hotel in Islamabad after which, the party chairman was welcomed with a huge applause.

Addressing the participants after his nomination, Imran Khan thanked the members for showing their trust in him. The change for which PTI had been struggling for 22 years will now going to be witnessed, he added.

The newly-elected members of National Assembly were also taken into confidence while discussion over the names of speaker and deputy speaker was also carried out.—NNI