Imran Khan opens up in the defense of Usman Buzdar

Islamabad: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has said that Chief Minister Punjab-designate Usman Buzdar has an ability to uplift the province.

Using his Twitter account, Imran Khan opened up in the defense of Usman Buzdar , he said this is the first time that Punjab will have a Chief Minister from a neglected area and he will fully back him all the way.

He wrote, “Usman comes from one of the most backward areas of Punjab – the tribal area of DG Khan Division. It is an area that has no electricity, water or a doctor for over 200,000 ppl. He understands the problems of the ppl of neglected areas & will be able to ensure their uplift as CM.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister-designate Fawad Chaudhry says PTI’s nominee for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar is not involved in any murder case.

In a video message, he rejected the media reports saying that there is no NAB reference against Usman Buzdar.

Fawad Chaudhry said Usman Buzdar belongs to a neglected area of Punjab that is why he has been nominated to run the province.