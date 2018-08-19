Imran Khan gave eight important posts to Karachities

Karachi: Imran Khan gave heart to Karachi when Karachities voted him.

Captain gave eight important governmental posts to Karachities, including the post of presidency.

In order to bring Karachi in a national stream, Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to give Ministry of telecommunications and IT to MQM’s, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Karachi’s Asad Umar will be the Finance Minister, while Farukh Naseem will be the Federal Minister of Law.

Three people of Karachi have been appointed as counsellors. Dr Arshad Hussain will be a counsellor of institutional reforms, Abdul Razaq Dawood will be the counsellor of Commerce, textile and Industrial production.

Karachi’s senior lawmaker, Anwar Mansoor has also selected for the slot of Pakistan’s Attorney General.