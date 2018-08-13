Imran Khan accepts Saudi King’s invitation to visit Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Monday again telephoned Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and felicitated him over his party’s victory in general election.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said King Salman invited Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, which he accepted.

He said the Saudi King acknowledged Pakistan’s importance in Riyadh’s eyes and expressed the desire for close and proactive relationships with Islamabad. He said Imran Khan also extended invitation to the Saudi King to visit Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan told King Salman bin Abdul Aziz that people of Pakistan hold Saudi Arabia in the highest esteem.