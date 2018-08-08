Imran Khan accepts Rouhani’s invitation to visit Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan says Pakistan wants to develop special trade ties with Iran.

Talking to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who telephoned him today (Wednesday), Imran Khan said Pakistan also wants to add more momentum to its diplomatic relations with Iran.

The two leaders discussed Pak-Iran relations and matters of mutual interest.

The Iranian President said Pakistan and Iran are not only neighbours but are also tied in deep bonds of religion and culture.

Hassan Rouhani also expressed his wish to further cement and increase ties between the two countries.

The Iranian President invited PTI Chairman to visit Iran which he accepted. Foreign ministries of both countries will finalize the visit soon after completion of the process of transfer of power.