Imran Ismail takes oath as Governor Sindh

KARACHI: The newly appointed Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail took oath of his office during a ceremony at the Governor House in Karachi today.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh administered the oath.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PTI nominated candidate for President Arif Alvi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, members of provincial cabinet and provincial and federal assemblies and other notables.

Imran Ismail is the 33th Governor of the province since 1947. He was born on 1st January 1966 in Karachi and is a businessman-turned-politician.

He is also one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It may be pointed out that Imran Ismail was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general election. He resigned as Sindh Assembly members this morning.