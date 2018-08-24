Imran Ismail formally appointed as Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has formally been appointed as 33rd governor of Sindh province.

A notification announcing the appointment of Karachi based PTI leader Imran Ismail has been issued. The notification says Ismail will take oath as Sindh Governor on August 27.

The oath will be administered by Sindh High Court Chief Justice at the Governer House building in Karachi.

Sindh’s former governor Muhammad Zubair stepped down from his position and sent his resignation to the president on July 28, three days after PTI emerged as the biggest party after general elections.

Zubair’s resignation was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain on August 3. NNI