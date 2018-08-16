Imran expresses deep sorrow over Vajpayee’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a condolence statement today (Thursday), he said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a renowned personality of sub-continent and his efforts for better relations between Pakistan and India will be remembered for long time.

PTI Chairman said Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death has created a great vacuum in politics of South Asia.

Imran Khan said the real acknowledgement of Vajpayee’s services can only be possible by establishing peace in the region.