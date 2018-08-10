IK fan writes letter to him but sends it to wrong Imran Khan

Web Desk: It is not difficult to confuse with people with same names. It becomes more intensified when famous personalities have similar names. The similar thing happens to a fan of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan.

A person sent a ‘Dear Prime Minister’ to Indian actor Imran Khan instead of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan, who is all set to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 14.

Taking to social media, the Indian actor posted a screenshot of the message and wrote, “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated.”

The message addressed to the PTI chief was a request to let the individual be a part of the politician’s team. The text reads, “Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib, Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes true friends and supporters and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on the very first day.”

The picture, which was posted on Khan’s Instagram account, has already garnered over 14,000 likes with many people amused by the mix-up. Here are some of the reactions to the post: