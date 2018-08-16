IHC directs NAB to submit written reply to Sharifs’ appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit by Saturday evening its para-wise comments on appeals filed by the imprisoned members of the Sharif family against their conviction.

A division bench of the IHC directed a NAB prosecutor to forward his arguments on the appeals on Monday when it will take up the case.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till August 20.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, who are serving their sentences in Adiala jail, have filed appeals, challenging the accountability court’s verdict in the Avenfield properties case.

On July 6, the PML-N supreme leader was awarded 10 years in prison, while his daughter and her spouse Capt Safdar were handed seven years’ and one year’s prison terms, respectively.

Subsequently, they approached the high court, challenging their conviction and seeking release on bail until a decision on their sentences.—NNI