IHC delays verdict on Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar’s pleas against conviction

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has delayed its verdict on appeals filed by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Retired Muhammad Safdar seeking suspension of their conviction in Avenfield reference till hearing of main appeals.

Two member bench, led by Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on their appeals.

During today’s hearing, Deputy prosecutor of Accountability Bureau Deputy (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi completed his arguments, after which the court has reserved the decisions on the petition.

Later, the notification issued by the Islamabad High Court said that the verdict on the request will be announced with appeals.

The court ordered to schedule hearing of appeals on first day after summer vacations.

During the hearing, NAB said that following the order of Supreme Court (SC), reference against the Sharif family had been filed and joint investigation team was also formed on the order of the court.

“The London flats Neilson and Nescoll is owned by Nawaz Sharif. It has been proved through evidence that Nawaz Sharif is the owner of the companies,” he added.