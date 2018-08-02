IHC adjourns Sharif family’s miscellaneous petitions’ hearing till 6 August

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court today adjourned hearing into miscellaneous petitions filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Muhammad Safdar against the accountability court verdict in Avenfield reference till Monday.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the petitions.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Haris concluded his arguments today in the petition to transfer Al-Azizia and Flagship references against his client to another accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif and his family members have also filed petitions for suspending the verdict in Avenfield reference and granting them bail.