IHC accepts Nawaz Sharif’s case transfer petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted on Tuesday the plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to transfer the remaining corruption references against him to another court.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to transfer the Al-Azizia and Flagship investment references against Nawaz Sharif to another court.

Nawaz’s legal counsel had filed an appeal requesting the court to transfer the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references from the court of Accountability Judge-I Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court.

The Sharif family had also petitioned against their convictions in the Avenfield reference. The IHC had clubbed the two references, which are being heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The prosecution contended that the defence had earlier requested for a joint testimony of witnesses in all three corruption references against the Sharif family. “The defence counsel cannot cross-examine joint witnesses,” Abbasi said.

The NAB prosecutor further noted that the statements of 342 accused persons in the case are yet to be recorded. “The defence will have time to make its case during the proceedings,” he said.

Without hearing the plea against conviction of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan in the Avenfield reference, the court adjourned it till Wednesday (tomorrow). Nawaz and daughter Maryam’s plea against conviction in the same case was adjourned till Monday.

The Sharifs had challenged their convictions in the IHC, highlighting the legal flaws in the Avenfield judgement and asking for the accountability court’s verdict to be declared null and void and the three convicts to be released on bail.—INP