If you’re still doing these 9 things, you need to grow up

Web Desk: Adulthood is not only about finding a decent job and bearing your expense, it requires a lot of things from your side. This millennial generation is living under a big conception if they are considering themselves an adult.

Here is a list of 9 things which will determine how much an adult are you. Don’t call your yourself adult if you’re still doing these.

Still figuring out how taxes work and not giving a damn.

If you need your parents to come with you to the doctor.

If you’re calling your dad when your car breaks down on your way.

If you don’t have your savings account with money in it.

If you are still using song lyrics on your facebook photo albums.

If you are going out and shopping just for yourself.

If you are still reaching an hour late at work.

If you can’t cook two meals for yourself.

And if you can’t accept yourself the way you are.

Source: India Times