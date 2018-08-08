Hussain, Hassan Nawaz put on blacklist

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons – Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz – have been put on the blacklist.

Sources say the Ministry of Interior placed the names of the former premier’s sons on the blacklist, who have been declared fugitive in corruption cases by an accountability court over their perpetual absence from trial.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written to the federal authorities to put their names on the Exit Control List (ECL), however, their names were put on the blacklist.

Earlier, the FIA reportedly had written a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) after getting it approved from the Interior Ministry. The letter requests the organization to issue red warrants against [two] Sharif family members.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to Interpol seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have been declared proclaimed offenders and the court in Pakistan had issued permanent arrest warrants against them.

The siblings from the Sharif family are required to Pakistan in the Panama Case investigation.

Hasan and Hussain Nawaz — accused in a corruption ruling that sentenced their father Nawaz Sharif, to 11 years in prison — were declared as proclaimed offenders.

On July 21, Interior Ministry had approved issuance of red warrant against Ishaq Dar, to expedite extradition process of the senior PML-N leader.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested issuance of such warrant to bring Dar back to the country.

The FIA has sent a notice to interpol’s secretary general office in France.

The PML-N leader is currently in London and has been declared fugitive over his absence from case hearing despite repeated court summons.

The three co-accused of Dar were nominated in a supplementary reference for allegedly assisting Dar in accumulating unsolicited assets.—NNI