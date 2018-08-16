How to extend battery life of your Smartphone?

Web Desk: Scientists have developed an app that can help the users of Smartphone to reduce the energy consumption and extend the life of battery for up to an hour each day.

During an experiment, the app was downloaded in 200 smartphone and it was found that the energy saving technique was used, extended their battery life by 10 to 25 percent.

Kshirasagar Naik, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada, said, “The built-in multi-window feature released with the new Android operating system allows users to have multiple windows and files open at the same time similar to a laptop, but this results in unnecessary energy drain.”

“We have developed an app which users can install on their devices and use to reduce the brightness of non-critical applications. So, when you’re interacting with one application, the brightness of the other window goes down thereby reduces the energy consumption of the device,” said Naik.

“What happens now is that you put the phone on a charger for the night and when you leave home the next day the battery is at 100 per cent, but there is a lot of behind the scenes computation and communication going on, and it drains the battery,” said Naik.

“Due to the excess energy consumption, the phone becomes warmer and warmer while the frequent charging reduces the life of the battery. So, batteries that are meant to last for three years may have to be replaced in two years,” he said.