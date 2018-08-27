How Aamir, Salman, Saif celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan?

Web Desk: Festival fever gripped Bollywood celebrities on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. From celebrated it with their siblings and exchanged gifts and posting heartfelt messages, celebrities cheer their eternal brother-sister bond.

Aamir Khan

Aamir khan celebrated with his sisters Nikhat and Farhat khan at his residence in Mumbai. Using his instagram, Aamir Khan shared photos and wished all his fans a Happy Raksha Bandhan. Aamir captioned it, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Love a”

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the occasion in Manali. She tied rakhi to Ajay Dhama, who is her Rakhi brother.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is in Malta. His sister Arpita Sharma invited her brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan at her residence. Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri tied rakhi to Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, but missed Salman. Arpita posted, “Happy Rakhi to the bestest brother in the whole wide world. We missed you today love you @beingsalmankhan.”

Saif Ali Khan

Soha took to her Instagram page and shared a candid click of Inaaya giving Taimur a rakhi and they both are seen in traditional attires. Soha posted the unmissable photo with a caption stating, “Stronger together! #rakshabandhan” Soha also shared a photo with Saif while tying a rakhi to her elder brother and said, “Happy rakhee boys and girls #rakshabandhan be good to one another !”