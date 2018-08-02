Hijab-Wearing Barbie doll inspired by Olympic Fencer, gains popularity

Web Desk: A company named Mattel, the manufactures of Barbie dolls has now released a hijab-wearing Barbie inspired by US fencer who was the first person to don a headscarf while competing at the Olympics.

The company tweeted while launching the doll, ‘Fencing champion and #Barbie #Shero @IbtihajMuhammad inspires girls to pursue their dreams & embrace what makes them unique.”

The Barbie can be seen wearing a mask and sabre, wears training shoes and has a hijab around her head. Muhammad thinks this doll make girls to accept themselves the way they are and she tweeted a picture writing, ‘She has finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today!”

She’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today! Available on https://t.co/B93Io3bkKY and https://t.co/MJLAXLM8H4 for $30.99 ⚡️💗 #ibtihajbarbie pic.twitter.com/X4xfcTKcZn — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) July 30, 2018

In some parts of the world women are still fighting for their rights, even if it’s just little things like not being forced to wear a hijab. In other parts of the world someone put a hijab on Barbie. I hope that Barbie has a choice to take it off if she wants to. pic.twitter.com/3lh2kPyQS6

— Drawing Sense (@DrawingSense1) July 30, 2018