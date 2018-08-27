Gwadar & Pasni jolted

QUETTA: An earthquake of high intensity jolted different areas of Gwadar and Pasni on Monday but no loss was reported due to quake.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremours measuring 4.9 on Richter scale were felt in different areas of Gwadar and Pasni.

People of the areas where the tremours were felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting verses from holy Quran and Kalma-e-Tayyeba.

However, no property damages or causalities were reported due the quake.

The epi-centre of the earthquake was stated to be 10 kilometer north of Pasni, 10km inside the earth crust.—INP