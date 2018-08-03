Gul Makai director making Malala’s biopic without her permission

Web desk: The director of Gul Makai, Amjad Khan has recently revealed that he is making biopic movie of Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, without taking permit from her.

While being asked about taking permission from her, Khan said, ‘I haven’t taken permission but I think she and her family know that an Indian film director is making a film, about her. But yet, I wish to show her the film once it is being screened.’

While speaking about the challenges he faced to make ‘Gul Makai’, Khan told, “I would say it is tough to make a biopic when people know the main story of an individual that I am making a film on. After Malala was attacked, how she survived and continued her journey thereafter is known to people, because everything has been documented afterwards.”

“So, I started my story in the film with the back story of how the Taliban took control over Pakistan’s Swat Valley and how that affected children of that area, including Malala,” he added.

However, Khan has decided to donate the first day worldwide theatrical collection of the film to to support the cause of children education.

Source: business-standard