Graduated space engineer hunt for job goes viral

Web Desk: A refugee, Mohammed, who recently graduated as a space engineer from a prestigious London university, had garnered a lot of attention on social media after his interesting career hunting technique went viral.

A picture of Mohammed, holding a poster giving details about his education and the work profile he is interested in, going viral.

I met Mohamed coming out of the tube at Canary Wharf this morning. He came to the UK as a child refugee and has two degrees in Space Engineering. He’s looking for a JOB IN FINANCE.

Please RT! DM me for his CV if you want to hire someone smart who thinks outside the box🙌 pic.twitter.com/cgQ1lBfBNY — Mary Engleheart (@MaryEngleheart) August 14, 2018

The post took no time and went viral. The tweet received over 13 thousand retweets and 19 thousand likes. Many also offered support and asked for his resume.

He is one of the smartest and most creative guys I know. He is not just intelligent but also has a great personality and charisma. — Dew (@karaseh0) August 15, 2018

For someone who has graduated from UCL in Rocket Science and is looking for a career in finance then he has proved to me that he is thinking outside the box. Good luck mate I’m sure youll get snapped up pic.twitter.com/l6TK26PT30 — Medtechcerb (@Medtechcerb) August 15, 2018

Could you send me his CV. I do know some people. In Germany though … — Olaf Dreyer (@olafdreyer) August 14, 2018