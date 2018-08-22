PTI government will not tolerate corruption, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will not tolerate corruption in any state institution.

Talking to media persons in Lahore today, he said there will be an across the board accountability and reforms will be introduced in the police department.

The chief minister said he would have a briefing from all the departments about their functioning as the PTI government wants to work in the larger national interest and for the welfare of the people.

To a question, he said the ongoing development works would be completed for public welfare.

Referring to the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said all the plans announced by the PTI chief would be implemented in letter and spirit.