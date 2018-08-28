Global Ambassador for girls education campaign launched

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) launched their Global Ambassador for Girls Education campaign today at Islamabad Club to support “One million kids to school” program.

The event was very well received with many VIP guests in attendance including the recently appointed Interior Minister, Mr Shehriyar Afridi.

Opening the event was Ms Nadia Bukhari, Trustee for PAGE UK and was the first Ambassador for PAGE, who flew in from UK especially for the launch. Mr Wasim Ahmed another Ambassador for PAGE highlighted the contribution overseas Pakistanis have already been making through the platform PAGE has created.

PAGE’s Executive Director, Ms Fajer Rabia Pasha spoke about PAGE and their work and updated the guests on the current campaigns the organisation is currently working on including their campaigns for Pakistan’s largest education initiative in partnership with American Refugee Committee, supported by Government of Pakistan and Education above all. She briefed the guests on ambitious targets of educating one million children in the next three years. She emphasised the fact that all stakeholders, communities, overseas Pakistanis must come together on single platform to address the education crises in Pakistan. With 22.8 million children Out of Education there is urgent need to address the issue on emergency basis.

Joanna Roper, UK Special Envoy for Gender Equality endorsed PAGE and their work during her talk and emphasised the importance of educating girls globally.

Senator Saif was the very engaging key note speaker who highlighted the significance Islam gives to education and empowered the audience to get involved for a better nation.

PAGE’s Global Ambassador, Aamina Sheikh gave a personal and reflective account of why Education was important for her and why she was so passionate about PAGE and their cause.

Closing the event was chairman, Dr Tariq Cheema who congratulated PAGE on their hard work over the last year.

PAGE has been in existence since 2014 and under the leadership of Fajer Rabia Pasha has grown tremendously with a number of initiatives to advocate and promote girls education, women leadership and increase access to quality education through its Star School initiative.

PAGE concentrates on girls education by increasing access to education for girls, women empowerment and advocating gender equality.

PAGE has a 3 year vision to place 1 Million out of school children into schools- a mammoth task which they hope to achieve through active collaborations and partnerships

Attendance of high ranking dignitaries at the launch signified the importance Govt of Pakistan places on PAGE’s efforts within this sector giving the correct backing to further their cause of putting more children through education and eventually elevating Pakistan’s status on the global stage.—PR