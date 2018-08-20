Glimpse of Hajj 2018

Web Desk: Hajj is an annual Islamic obligation (for all Muslim adults who are physically and financially capable), it is performed in the Muslim’s holiest city ‘Mecca’.

It is the world’s largest annual gatherings in a country. It´s the dream of every Muslim to come here to Mecca. This year more than 2 million Muslims from the world performed Hajj.

Have a look at the pictures of Hajj 2018.