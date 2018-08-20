Glimpse of Hajj 2018

Web Desk: Hajj is an annual Islamic obligation (for all Muslim adults who are physically and financially capable), it is performed in the Muslim’s holiest city ‘Mecca’.
It is the world’s largest annual gatherings in a country. It´s the dream of every Muslim to come here to Mecca. This year more than 2 million Muslims from the world performed Hajj.
Have a look at the pictures of Hajj 2018.
-Muslim Indonesian pilgrims arrive at Jeddah airport on August 14, 2018.
-Muslim Indian pilgrims wait at Jeddah airport on August 14, 2018.
-Muslim pilgrims arrive at Jeddah airport on August 14, 2018.
-This picture taken on August 17, 2018, shows a view of Wadi al-Salam graveyard, said to be the largest Shiite Muslim cemetery in the world.
-Muslim pilgrims gather for prayers at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on August 18, 2018, ahead of the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
-Muslim pilgrims walk in a street in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on August 18, 2018, ahead of the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
A man pushes the wheelchair of a fellow Muslim pilgrim in a street in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on August 18, 2018.
A Muslim pilgrim speaks to a translator in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, ahead of the start of the Hajj pilgrimage, on August 17, 2018.
-Security forces stand guard as Muslim worshippers circumambulate around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, during the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on August 19, 2018.
-Muslim worshippers circumambulate around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, during the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on August 19, 2018.
-A Muslim pilgrim prepares to board a bus in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, bound for the tent-city of Mina, during the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on August 19, 2018.
-Muslim pilgrims walk in a street in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on August 19, 2018, during the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.