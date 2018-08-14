Gilani wishes people, govt of Pakistan on Independence Day

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Syed Ali Gilani, the Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has wished the people and the government of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

He said, “The people of Kashmir are highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to just struggle of Kashmiri people.”

Meanwhile, Indian forces have imposed curfew like restrictions across valley ahead of India’s Independence Day and have intensified frisking, especially in Srinagar, where main Independence Day function will be held.

In Jammu, authorities have deployed hundreds of additional police and paramilitary troops across the city, Radio Pakistan.