Home / Sports / Giant Salimikordasiabi completes Asian Games weightlifting hat-trick

Giant Salimikordasiabi completes Asian Games weightlifting hat-trick

giant-salim.jpg

Salimikordasiabi, who won gold at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, battled countryman Alihosseini lift-for-lift as they turned the superheavyweight (+105kg) competition into a two-horse race.