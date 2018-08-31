Germany to again host Formula One Grand Prix in 2019

BERLIN: Germany will host a Formula One race again in 2019, it was confirmed on Friday, with Hockenheimring to host a Grand Prix.

The German Grand Prix returned to the calender last year, with Lewis Hamilton winning at Hockenheimring, near Heidelberg, after contractural problems meant a F1 race was not held in Germany either in 2015 or 2017.

The signing of the contract for the 2019 German Grand Prix was helped by the “proactive support” from Germany’s transport minister Andreas Scheuer, Formula One organisers said.

The 2019 Formula One season, which includes 21 races, begins in Australia on March 17. —AFP