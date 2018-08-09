GDA assures unconditional support to PTI govt at Centre

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance has assured unconditional support to PTI in the government-formation process at Centre.

The assurance came during a meeting between a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and leaders of Grand Democratic Alliance led by Pir Pagara was held at Kingri House in Karachi to discuss process of formation of government and role of opposition in Sindh Assembly.

Delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was led by Jehangir Khan Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

GDA delegation led by Pir Pagara, included Ex-Speaker National Assembly Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and others.