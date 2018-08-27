Game of Thrones’ last season delayed once again

Web Desk: The release date of ‘Game of Throne’ season 8 might be later than we thought. A rep from HBO told that an air-date for the final series hasn’t been announced, but as Casey Bloys said, the show will be appearing in the first half of 2019, reported Huffintonpost.

Earlier, it was a rumour that ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 would begin airing sometimes in April 2019. This was revealed by Maisie Williams, but later she denied it. Still, fans hopped on the date and rally around it to his day.

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, said the show would be premiering in the first half of 2019. And in order to qualify for the Emmy Awards in ’19, a series must air between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019. So if HBO wanted the final season of “Game of Thrones” to be considered in the next Emmys, it would have to air before the end of May.

In an interview with HuffPost, “Game of Thrones” visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer discussed the show’s Emmy hopes (it’s nominated for 22 awards at the 2018 ceremony) as well as its future eligibility. “In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work,” he said, “which we’re just beginning now.”

That’s right. He said the show will be eligible for the 2020 Emmys, not the 2019 Emmys, meaning it would be airing the bulk of its expected six episodes after the 2019 deadline: May 31.