Four-day anti-polio drive in Punjab kicks off on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A four-day anti-polio campaign will start in 10 high-risk districts of Punjab from Monday (August 6).

A spokesman of the Punjab Health Department in an interview with Radio Pakistan said the campaign will be carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur Districts.

The official of the Health Department have appealed the people to co-operate with mobile teams for administrating anti-Polio OPV to their children.

He added that the role of parents in the polio campaign is crucial and the role of civil society and religious clerics is also important.

He also asked media to play its role for the success of the polio campaign.— APP