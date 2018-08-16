Forward bloc emerges in PML-N ranks as 15 MPAs rebel

LAHORE: Post-election political scenario is getting worse for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as 15 members of provincial assembly [MPAs] did not vote for party’s candidate Iqbal Gujjar for slot of Punjab Assembly’s speaker.

On the other hand, sources privy to PML-N told our corresponded that numbers of votes for Iqbal Gujjar had plummeted by 12. They added that 159 lawmakers of party had taken oath whereas 147 members casted their vote in favor of Iqbal Gujjar. Three MPAs-elect of PML-N has not yet taken oath.

Earlier, several members of the party had expressed displeasure as their lawmakers did not record protests during the oath-taking ceremony of the revamped National Assembly.

The members at a parliamentary meeting of the party presided over by former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Shairf voiced their concerns on the election campaign and said key leaders focused on their respective constituencies instead of working collectively.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday disclosed that party is in contacts with several MPAs-elect [member of provincial assembly] of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Ever since Shehbaz Sharif took presidency of the PML-N, ruptures have been deepening in party’s ranks over one issue or another.—NNI