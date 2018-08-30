Former official Okeyo handed life ban over Nike corruption: IAAF

PARIS: Top athletics official David Okeyo of Kenya was handed a life ban from the sport’s world ruling body on Monday for corrupt practices, the IAAF announced.

Okeyo, a former Secretary-General and Vice President of Athletics Kenya (AK) as well as a member of the IAAF Council, was found guilty of diverting funds from a contract between AK and sports giant Nike to his “own personal benefit”.

Okeyo had been provisionally suspended by the IAAF in November 2015, along with two other Kenyan officials, former AK president Isaiah Kiplagat, who died in August 2016, and AK treasurer Joseph Kinyua.

Okeyo has also been accused of extorting money from athletes in relation to anti-doping procedures. A decision on those charges has yet to be made by the IAAF’s ethics commission. —AFP