Home / Sports / Football / Forget Messi, China’s ‘Nine-Goal Diva’ is world’s hottest striker

Forget Messi, China’s ‘Nine-Goal Diva’ is world’s hottest striker

wang.jpg

Wang earned that nickname from Chinese fans and media when she plundered a scarcely believable nine goals in a dizzying 29 minutes after coming off the bench in a 16-0 demolition of Tajikistan on Monday at the Asian Games in Indonesia.