FM stresses need of prolong and stable partnership with US

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said his interactions with the US leadership would be based on honesty and sincerity to develop a sustained partnership in the interest of both countries.

He was talking to outgoing US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of longstanding relations with the United States, saying he looks forward to welcome US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Islamabad.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated David Hale on his next assignment as Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Department of State.

He expressed the hope that as someone who understood Pakistan and the region would be able to play a positive role in strengthening of bilateral relations and for peace and prosperity of the region.

The US Ambassador said relations between the two countries would improve further after the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pakistan.