FM, Air Chief discuss national security, foreign policy issues

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday and congratulated him on assumption of office as Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

They exchanged views on national security and foreign policy issues besides regional and international matters. They also discussed the current strategic environment including the regional and International situation and the security challenges facing the country.

The Foreign Minister appraised Air Chief about the vision of the new government. He also complemented the professionalism, commitment and preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force in defence of the country. The Foreign Minister wished him success in taking the Pakistan Air Force forward as a professional force in 21st Century.