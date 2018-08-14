FJWU organizes flag hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: To mark 71st Independence Day and keeping the university’s traditions alive, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) celebrated the National Independence Day here on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm and organized a flag hoisting ceremony.

The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor, (VC) FJWU in the university premises. National Anthem was also played on this occasion.

A large number of faculty, staff members and students were present at this event.

The VC addressing the participants said “To protect and wisely use the national assets is our prime responsibility. Pakistan is our identity and it is a day to fulfill our commitments to this motherland. Every one of us should own Pakistan and every member of the society should perform his/her duties honestly.”

She stressed upon character building of the new generation as the nation which did not have ethical values and characters could not value her independence.

She said, “Young students are the future of this country and they should use their abilities for the progress of the country. We must look into the past to get lesson but also move forward for better and prosperous Pakistan.”

The staff members of the university and students paid tributes with their melodious voices to this land in the form of national songs.

The program concluded with special prayers offered for the peace, solidarity, unity and prosperity of Pakistan.

At the end, Prof Samina Bukhari, Registrar FJWU gave vote of thanks to the faculty members, students and the program organizers. -APP