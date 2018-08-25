Five cricket cultures of different countries will surprise you

Web Desk: Cricket is one of the most popular sports across the world. It is a global phenomenon that that bring the masses together. Each country’s cricket team has a different way of playing, their way of playing the game depends a lot on the culture of their nation.

Have a look at the different ways different teams play.

Setting up an unique strategy

It is important to have an strategy which can be understood by only one’s team. Every country follows a strategy that is unique and specific to their team. Such as Pakistani team, they are conventional yet unconventional and follow a hybrid style of playing. This makes it really unpredictable for the opponent to follow.

Players’ relationship

The players are bound to develop a bond which is beyond just professional commitment. This is a cementing factors that is essential for the team. Eg, team of South Africa, they are an extremely close-knit like family. The captain wants them so dearly to succeed that sometimes when he and his senior players fail, even the other players get emotionally impacted.

Coward support

Cricket craziness overflows the stadium. Number of spectators carry banners, paint their faces and keep hooting to support their own teams. Like in Australia, Geraint Jones was sharing in an interview about the England team, which had a tough time surviving the Australian team and their audience during the Ashes tour. You’d really think twice before stepping inside an Australian cricket stadium after reading his blog here.

Value to cricket stays in the nation’s heart

West Indies was known as a cricketing nation years back, where every West Indian understood cricket as an instrument that gave them a particular purpose. Cricket allowed the West Indians to measure themselves in terms of ability, competence and skill against the other nations of the world. When they fell down or found it difficult to even win small test series, people from across the country literally wept and wrote letters, articles and writings showing their concern.

Extra-cricketing affair

Cricket is not limited to the field but also taken off-field for many purposes. In India cricketers are featured on ads and films and they love to have fun even outside the field.