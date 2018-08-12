First phase of governance to start on Monday

Islamabad: First phase of governance will start on Monday, members will take oath in the meeting of National Assembly and then Speaker and Deputy-Speaker will be elected. The schedule of electing prime Minister will be released after the selection of Speaker of National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) nominated Asad Kaiser for National Assembly Speaker and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for the post of Punjab governor.

President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the summary of calling a National Assembly meeting on the recommendation of care taker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk.