Fifteen-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Lahore

Lahore: Allegedly, Fifteen-year-old girl has been abducted in Harbanspura. According to the family, police has registered the case but no action is being taken for the recovery of the girl, reported Aaj News.

Zehra, a 15-year-old resident of Harbanspura, is missing from August 15.

Family said that unidentified person abducted her. According to the family, “Our sister has not been traced even after passing several days.”

“People spent their Eid happily while we were mourning over her abduction,” said her family.

The family claimed that police made us to sit several hours at police station, but there is no rush in our sister’s search.