FIA raids Badin sugar mill, seizes record

BADIN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday has raided Khoski sugar mill in Badin.

During the operation, security officials seized the entire mill and also confiscated its record for investigation. No one was allowed to enter the mill at the time of raid.

Earlier, FIA had decided to begin its probe into money laundering charges against Omni Group.

Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son were arrested outside the Supreme Court after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Anwar Majeed during the hearing of their case.

“We don’t want to waste time on forming a joint investigation team (JIT). We will continue to supervise this case as suo moto action was taken against it,” the top judge remarked.