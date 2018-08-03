FIA knocks Interpol door to bring back Hussain, Hassan Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is seeking to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons – Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz – through Interpol.

The FIA has reportedly written a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) after getting it approved from the Interior Ministry. The letter requests the organization to issue red warrants against [two] Sharif family members.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to Interpol seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have been declared proclaimed offender and the court in Pakistan had issued permanent arrest warrants against them.

The siblings from the Sharif family are required to Pakistan in the wake of Panama Case investigation.

Hasan and Hussain Nawaz — accused in a corruption ruling that sentenced their father Nawaz Sharif, to 11 years in prison — were declared as proclaimed offenders.

On July 21, Interior Ministry had approved issuance of red warrant against Ishaq Dar, to expedite extradition process of the senior PML-N leader.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested issuance of such warrant to bring Dar back to the country.

The FIA has sent a notice to interpol’s secretary general office in France.

The PML-N leader is currently in London and has been declared fugitive over his absence from case hearing despite repeated court summons.

The counsel of accused Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood was presenting his arguments on petitions seeking their acquittal in the case. The three co-accused were nominated in a supplementary reference for allegedly assisting Dar in accumulating unsolicited assets.—NNI