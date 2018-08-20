New federal cabinet decides to ensure austerity, accountability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has taken decisions to ensure austerity and accountability and put names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Exit Control List.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while briefing media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Monday afternoon.

He said it has been decided that the process of accountability will be started from the Prime Minister and the cabinet members for which they will again declare their assets before the people of Pakistan.

The Minister said the cabinet has withdrawn medical facility abroad for ministers and members of the parliament.

He said auction of extra luxury vehicles of the Prime Minister House was also approved.

He said two committees have been formed to review heritage and general properties of the state to make them beneficial for the common people.

Fawad Chaudhry made it clear that employees working on these properties will be given complete service protection and they will not be deprived of their jobs.

He said ministers and bureaucrats will restrain themselves from foreign visits and Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself not go on any trip abroad for next three months.

He said the Minister of Water Resources has been directed to present a report regarding Diamer-Bhasha dam and other reservoirs.

The Minister said the cabinet has approved placing names of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marriyum Nawaz on ECL, while legal procedure to bring back Ishaq Dar, Hussain Nawaz, and Hassan Nawaz should be initiated.

He said the Law Ministry has been directed to take proper steps to get back ownership of Avenfield properties in London, which were made by the previous rulers by plundering state money.

Fawad Chaudhry said an accountability task force has been established to bring back all illegal assets made by Pakistanis abroad.

The Minister also condemned blasphemous caricatures.