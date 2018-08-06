FBR issuing notices to persons holding undisclosed assets

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started sending notices to persons holding undisclosed foreign and local assets from today (Monday).

According to FBR, the notices will be sent in two phases after expiry of amnesty scheme.

In the first phase, notices will be sent to one thousand Pakistanis in the United Kingdom. The UK tax authorities have shared with FBR full details of Pakistanis owning properties and earning rental incomes.

In the second phase, notices will be issued to another five hundred Pakistanis who have purchased properties in UAE.