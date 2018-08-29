Fawad urges media to play role in projecting tourism potential

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry says the government is taking all necessary measures to facilitate and ensure easy access to foreign media in Pakistan.

Chairing a high level meeting in External Publicity Wing of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in Islamabad, he urged media to play a vital role in projecting the huge tourism potential and cultural landscape of the country.

The minister directed the officers of the External Publicity Wing to maintain a close liaison and engage with foreign media to remove their misconceptions about Pakistan and its people.